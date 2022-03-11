Russian forces preparing for major offensive on Kyiv as civilian targets bombed in Dnipro

Russian forces have moved closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv over the past 24 hours, with reports suggesting the Russian military is preparing for a major offensive.

The latest intelligence briefing from the British defence ministry says Russia is “likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days” and this will probably include operations against Kyiv.

Meanwhile, a senior US defence official has been reported saying that Russia’s military could be as close as 15km from Kyiv centre after days of being stalled by Ukrainian resistance and logistical problems.

Russian forces are advancing from the northwest into Kyiv with heavy fighting reported in the city of Irpil. However, troops are also advancing from the east.

The north-eastern city of Sumy remains under siege but Chernihiv in the north-east of the capital and close to the Belrussian border is now isolated.

Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing one, emergency services said. Military airfields in western cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk were also targeted, according to the Russian defence ministry.

The besieged southern port city of Mariupol is encircled by Russian forces as the International Red Cross warns of a humanitarian crisis in the heavily bombed city. A Russian strike that hit a maternity and children’s hospital has led to widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, EU leaders started meeting in Versaille on Thursday evening to discuss the Ukraine invasion and the response to the economic impact of the war.

EU leaders have effectively ruled out fast-track membership to the bloc for Ukraine and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will propose a plan in mid-May for phasing out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

The UN Security Council is meeting on Friday at the request of Russia over the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine. Both the US and Ukraine have denied the existence of laboratories intended to produce biological weapons in Ukraine, saying the allegations were a sign that Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.