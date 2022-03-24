Joe Biden arrives in Europe for summits on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Europe for a four-day trip with the aim of keeping up the pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will take part in an emergency Nato summit, a G7 summit and a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was “waiting for meaningful steps” from the three gatherings and listed so-far unheeded requests, such as a no-fly zone, aircraft, and tanks."

“Our firm position will be represented at these three summits. At these three summits, we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money,” Zelensky said.

The US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told journalists on Air Force One on the way to Brussels: “What we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.”

Sullivan also said it was possible more Russian banks and state enterprises will be added to a blacklist, which would cut them off from using the Belgium-based Swift financial messaging system.