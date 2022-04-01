European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to visit Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is on her way to visit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Metsola, who was elected back in January, made the announcement on Facebook. "On my way to Kyiv," she said in a post on Thursday evening.

She will be the first EU top official to visit the country since the start of the Russian invasion.

“On behalf of the European Parliament, I will convey a message of support and hope,” she said.

In March, Prime Ministers from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show solidarity.

Russia has said it will further expand the list of EU figures banned from entering the country following the sanctions against the government.

Zelensky has since warned that Russia is preparing for more strikes in the south of the country, including Mariupol. On Friday, there will be another attempt to evacuate civilians.

Russia has also threatened to turn off its gas taps to Europe if payments are not made in rubbles.

Regarding peace talks, Russia has said it will scale back its attacks on Kyiv and Chernigiv, but Zelensky said those were just attempting to regroup.