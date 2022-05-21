Monkeypox confirmed in multiple countries as WHO warns it could accelerate in Europe

Over 80 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in at least 12 countries, after the World Health Organization said another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, warning more cases are likely to be reported.

Infections have been confirmed in nine European countries, as well as the US, Canada and Australia. So far, public health agencies in Europe have confirmed cases in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden.

Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa: it is a rare viral infection which is usually mild and from which most people recover in a few weeks.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.

WHO’s Europe regional director Hans Kluge warned that “as we enter the summer season... with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate.”

Kluge added that all but one of the recent cases had no relevant travel history to areas where monkeypox was endemic.

But there is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, although a smallpox jab offers 85% protection since the two viruses are quite similar.

The WHO has warned against stigmatising groups because of the disease. “It can be a barrier to ending an outbreak as it may prevent people from seeking care, and lead to undetected spread,” it said.

The first case of the disease in the UK was reported on 7 May. The patient had recently travelled to Nigeria, where they are believed to have caught the virus before travelling to England, the UK Health Security Agency said. There are now 20 confirmed cases in the UK.

Australia’s first case was detected in a man who fell ill after travelling to the UK, the Victorian Department of Health said.

In North America, health authorities in the US state of Massachusetts confirmed that a man has been infected after recently travelling to Canada. He was in “good condition” and “poses no risk to the public”, officials said.