Russian kamikaze drones hit Kyiv

Russia has used kamikaze drones to hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

He said that on Monday morning, 28 drones flew in the direction of Kyiv as Ukrainian forces tried to shoot them down. Klitschko said most of the drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian military but one of them smashed into a residential building in the Shevchenkiv district.

Rescuers were on site to extract people from the debris and extinguish the fire.

Klitschko published on his Twitter account a photo purportedly showing the wreckage of one of the drones that hit Kyiv on Monday.

A similar drone attack happened in the port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday evening, where tanks holding sunflower oil were targeted and set on fire.

The latest drone attacks come a week after Russia blitzed major Ukrainian cities across the country with missiles in retaliation for the bombing of a bridge that connects occupied Crimea with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have said the kamikaze drones, which are flown directly into their intended target, were supplied to Russia by Iran. Iran has denied the accusation, while Russia has not commented.

Ukraine has been making significant advances on the ground with troops retaking swathes of land in the east and south of the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February and currently occupies substantial areas in the east and south of the country.

Russia even went ahead to annex four Ukrainian regions, a move condemned and not recognised by the international community.