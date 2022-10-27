Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among six others stabbed in Milan supermarket

A stabbing occurred in a supermarket close to Milan, northern Italy, leaving an employee dead and at least four critically injured, including Arsenal defender Pablo Mari.

According to reports, a man in the town of Assago started attacking individuals with a knife he picked from a shelf in the store.

The suspect has been taken into custody. The attack's motivation is not yet confirmed although Italian media is reporting that the attacker has mental health problems.

Sky Italy also reported that the 29-year-old football player is awake, and Raffaele Palladino, Monza’s manager, will go see him on Thursday night.

Arsenal acquired Mari from Brazilian team Flamengo in 2020, yet was currently on loan to Italian club Monza. The Spanish defender has only played 19 times for the Gunners.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” said Arsenal’s club statement on Thursday night.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy.



We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

Club Manager Adriano Galliani posted on Monza's Twitter page: "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon," tweeted