US midterms: Republicans could gain control of House, but many polls still too close to call

The Republican Party is en route to take control of the US House of Representatives after Americans voted in crucial midterm elections.

However, the race for the Senate is proving critical for Republicans and Democrats, with key states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada still considered too close to call.

The US Congress is a bicameral system that includes the House of Representatives and the Senate.

All seats in the House are up for grabs in this election, while one-third of the 100 Senate seats are at stake.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is set to win a second term in office as Marco Rubio retains his seat in the Senate.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been projected to win re-election in California’s 11th Congressional Fistrict.

Congress is America’s main legislative body, while the President serves as the executive branch of government.

As things stand, the Democratic Party holds control of Congress.

But if the Republican Party secures a majority in Congress in these elections, Biden will have a more difficult time trying to align his agenda with that of a Republican-controlled Congress.

Midterm elections in the US take place two years into the president’s term. In these elections, Americans vote for several local and state officials, including Congressional members.

This is the first election since the January 6 Capitol riots and the overruling of Roe v Wade, which established abortion as a constitutional right in America.

Meanwhile, immigration and border control issues are as dominant as they were when Trump was first elected to office.

But Inflation has been a the top issue for many in this election, with prices up by 8.3% over the last year.

