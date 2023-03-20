Macron withstand no-confidence following controversial pension reform

The French government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as a consequence of its unpopular pension reform.

The vote, proposed by The Centrists, received 278 votes in favour, falling short of the 287 needed.

If it had succeeded, Emmanuel Macron would have been forced to form a new administration or call for early elections.

A second no-confidence motion has already been filed by Marine Le Pen's far-right National party.

However, the first motion, which received the support of various left-wing parties including the Green Party and the Socialist Party, was the only one that stood a chance of passing.

The votes were tabled after Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne invoked constitutional article 49:3 last week to approve a bill without a vote.

Thousands of people have flocked to the streets of France in protest since then.

If the second motion fails, as predicted, the measure raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 will become law.

The National Assembly began a stormy debate on the resolutions at 3pm, with members of the opposition booing and jeering Borne as she approached the podium.



The French government reiterates that pushing back the pension age from 62 to 64 is vital in order to preserve France's much-prized "share-out" system.