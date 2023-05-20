Ukraine’s Zelensky joins G7 leaders in Japan

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, joined world leaders from major democracies in Japan on Saturday for a summit aimed at presenting a united front against Russia and China.

The Group of Seven (G7) talks in Hiroshima focused on finding common ground on various global issues, such as addressing Beijing's increasing military and economic assertiveness and the ongoing war in Europe’s Ukraine.

Zelensky made a striking entrance, arriving in a French government plane to the Japanese city that had previously been devastated by a nuclear bomb.

Dressed in his signature military-themed attire, he expressed his excitement about the important meetings with Ukraine's partners and friends, emphasising the significance of security and enhanced cooperation for achieving victory and bringing peace closer.

With Russia launching airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and Kyiv preparing for a counteroffensive, Zelensky has been advocating for advanced weapons and tighter sanctions on Moscow, highlighting the growing urgency of the situation.

The G7 nations issued a joint message that strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and their commitment to working towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

We want a free and fair international order.



We know that our interdependencies risk being weaponised.



So I welcome the G7 communique on Economic Security



We’re willing to develop safeguards and targeted instruments together



Let’s remain coordinated to reduce economic risks — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 20, 2023

Prior to the summit, the G7 nations had announced additional sanctions against Moscow, and US President Joe Biden informed his counterparts that he would no longer object to providing Ukraine with F16 fighter jets.

He also pledged to train Ukrainian pilots in the United States, representing a significant advancement in US military support for Ukraine. It is expected that President Biden will unveil a $375 million military aid package to Ukraine following Zelensky's address at the summit.

While the war-torn country remains a top priority, the leaders at the G7 summit are also addressing a range of other crucial issues, including climate change and emerging artificial intelligence technologies.