Zelensky denies Russia took control of Bakhmut at G7 summit, compares it to 1945 Hiroshima

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that Russia took control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Zelensky said that Bakhmut is completely destroyed and said that pictures of Hiroshima after the nuclear strike of 1945, reminded him of the city's current state.

The Ukrainian President spoke at the G7 meeting and lobbied for more support for his country’s efforts to repeal Russian attacks.

"Together we have proven that the question is not how many missiles our common enemy has, but how many air defense systems we have," Zelensky said.

Earlier in the week US President Joe Biden gave his backing for Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly F-16 fighter jets.

G7 member countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, are the largest supporters of Ukraine’s defence.

On Saturday Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have finally taken control of Bakhmut.

A top Ukrainian military general did acknowledge that Ukraine's military lost control of much of the city but said that the situation was under control.

“We are keeping on, we are fighting […] I clearly understand what is happening in Bakhmut. I can't share the tactics of the military, but a country even bigger than ours cannot defeat us,” Zelensky said.

He said that we would like Japan and South Korea to provide lethal weapons to his country but said he understands that there are legislative and constitutional difficulties.