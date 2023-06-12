Private jet to Malta loses fuel mid-air, makes emergency landing at Palermo

A private aircraft on its way to Malta from Milan had to make an emergency landing at Palermo on Sunday after it started losing fuel in flight.

The jet had seven passengers on board and the landing at Palermo’s Falcone Borsellino airport was without incident. However, the airport had to be closed off for an hour until fuel that had spilled on the runway was cleared.

Regional newspaper La Sicilia reported that four commercial flights to Palermo had to be diverted to the nearby Trapani airport, while some aircraft were kept in holding position until given the all clear to land.

The jet departed from Milan’s Malpensa airport but started losing fuel mid-air. Fire engines accompanied the aircraft as it landed at Palermo.