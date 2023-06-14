Italy bids farewell to Silvio Berlusconi

Italy is bidding farewell to its former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as dignitaries from around the world attend his funeral at the Duomo di Milano.

The Archbishop of Milan is leading his state funeral in Milan as Italy holds a day of national mourning.

Berlusconi was one of Italy’s richest men, with business assets worth around €6 billion. He rose to prominence as the owner of Mediaset, one of Italy’s largest media conglomerates, and eventually entered the political arena.

He went on to serve as Prime Minister of Italy and led four governments until 2011.

Berlusconi's political career was not without controversy. He faced numerous legal battles and scandals throughout his tenure, including charges of tax fraud, corruption, and involvement with underage prostitution.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg is attending the funeral on behalf of the Government of Malta, after receiving an official invitation by the Italian government for this state funeral.