Rescue efforts under way as Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

A submersible used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boston Coastguard said it is carrying out a search and rescue operation off the coast of Newfoundland.

It is not yet clear how many people were aboard when the submersible went missing.

Small submersibles occasionally take paying tourists and experts to view the wreck of the Titanic, some 3,800m beneath the ocean surface.

OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that organises deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement that it owned the missing submersible and people were on board.

"We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely," it said on Monday. "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

The company charges guests $250,000 for a place on its eight-day expedition to see the famous wreck.