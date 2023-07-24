Abela says economic cooperation with Africa necessary to combat irregular migration

Prime Minister Robert Abela called for sustainable economic development in Africa as a means to combat irregular migration when speaking at a Rome summit.

He said the European Union must look at Africa as an equal partner with economic cooperation based on “respect”.

Abela said the message against human trafficking must be clear in countries of origin, transit and destination.

The Maltese prime minister was addressing an international summit on Cooperation and Migration held in Rome on Sunday. The summit organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni brought together several EU, African and Arab Gulf states.

Abela said the summit’s agenda emphasising economic development and cooperation was in line with Malta’s policy on migration.

“There can be no development without peace and security, and peace and security cannot come about if there isn’t quality development,” Abela said.

Abela had separate bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Ethiopia and Libya on the margins of the summit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Labour Party backbencher Cressida Galea.

Meanwhile, the summit laid the foundations for a fund to finance investment projects and support border controls, with a medium-term aim of better regulating migratory flows.

Opening the conference, Meloni said talks would focus on illegal and legal immigration, refugee support and "the most important... wide cooperation to support development in Africa".

The day of talks was the "start of a process" that would be followed with a donors' conference to finance investment projects and support border control, Meloni said, adding that no date had yet been set.

The United Arab Emirates pledged €100 million to that fund, Meloni said in a press conference following the conference.

The EU recently reached a deal with Tunisia by which the bloc would invest millions of euros in economic and social development projects in the north African state. Additionally, the EU has also pledged money to help Tunisia strengthen border controls and prevent migrants from departing to Europe.

The bloc is trying to replicate the deal with Egypt and Morocco.