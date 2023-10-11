All flights at Luton Airport cancelled after fire causes car park to partially collapse

All flights at Luton Airport have been suspended after a huge fire caused one of its multi-storey car park to partially collapse.

No scheduled flights between Malta and Luton are due on Wednesday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service confirmed that the accident, which happened around 9:40pm, left four fire fighters and one member of the airport staff member injured.

At its peak, 15 fire engines, three specialist aerial appliances and more than 100 firefighters were on the scene, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service said.

"Emergency services remain on the scene following last night's fire in Terminal Car Park 2. Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday 11th October,” Luton Airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is believed that up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park and have subsequently been damaged.

At 3.57am, firefighters were still trying to put out the enormous blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on the airport runway.

Police and ambulance services were also in attendance.