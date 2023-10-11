Israel forms wartime cabinet as war with Hamas intensifies

The Israeli prime minister and the leader of an opposition party said Wednesday that they had reached a deal to form a national unity “emergency government” that gives new roles to experienced former generals and reduces the influence of right-wing hard-liners.

The government has come under intense pressure to dismantle Hamas and remove it from power in the coastal Gaza Strip after its militants crossed the border this week and massacred hundreds of Israeli citizens in their homes, including children.

The formation of an Israeli unity government infuses the country’s wartime leadership with greater military experience, a move that is expected to bolster public trust.

According to reports, the move may give the government greater legitimacy to make major moves in the conflict, such as a ground invasion of Gaza or even Lebanon.

Israel was warned by Egypt of potential violence - US committee chairman

Israel was warned by Egypt of potential violence three days before Hamas' deadly cross-border raid, a US congressional panel chairman has said.

House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee head Michael McCaul told reporters of the alleged warning.

Egypt - which controls who crosses its border with Gaza - often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described the reports as "absolutely false".

Israeli intelligence services are under scrutiny for their failure to prevent the deadliest attack by Palestinian militants in Israel's 75-year history.

"We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Mr McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Wednesday for lawmakers about the Middle East crisis.

"I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," the Texas Republican added. "I think the question was at what level."