Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by MGN newspapers, UK court rules

A UK court has ruled that Prince Harry was a victim of mobile phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), awarding him £140,600 in damages.

The court found that his personal phone was targeted between 2003 and 2009, with several articles published by the group the result of phone hacking or “the product of other unlawful information gathering”.

The judge also ruled that there was extensive phone hacking by the group between 2006 and 2011.

Prince Harry and three others alleged phone hacking and other unauthorised gathering of information by Mirror Group Newspapers.

The group, which publishes the Sunday Mirror and the Sundar People, always maintained that none of the articles under scrutiny were based on unauthorised gathering of information.

In a statement after the court verdict, a spokesperson for the group said the judgement “gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago”.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation,” they said.