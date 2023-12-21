Updated | Gunman kills at least 15 people in Prague university

Several people have been killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a university in Prague.

Czech police said the gunman was “eliminated” after responding to a school shooting at Charles University on Jan Palach Square.

More than 15 people were killed in the incident, including the gunman.

In a press conference, Czech police said the gunman was a student at the Faculty of Arts at the university. He is 24 years old from a village 21km outside Prague.

Police said the gunman's lifeless body was found at the Faculty of Arts. They also said the suspect's father was found dead earlier on Thursday.

The Czech police president said 15 people were killed and 24 were hurt in the attack. He also said the shooter is thought to have been inspired by similar massacres abroad, but the shooting is not linked to international terrorism.

According to Reuters, the Faculty of Arts of Charles University sent an email to staff and students telling them a shooter was in one of its buildings. Staff were told to stay put, and if they were in offices, to lock themselves and place furniture in front of the door.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user posted a photo of students crouching along a ledge of the university building, several storeys high.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on X that he was deeply saddened by the incident in Prague. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ families and the Czech people," he said.