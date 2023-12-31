Houthi rebel boats sink as US helicopters respond to distress call in Red Sea

The US Navy successfully thwarted an attempt by Houthi forces to board a container ship in the Red Sea.

Four vessels from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen targeted the Maersk Hangzhou. Responding to a distress call, helicopters from nearby US warships engaged the Houthi boats in self-defense, sinking three of them, resulting in the crews' demise, while the fourth boat fled.

Houthi rebels have been targeting ships in the Red Sea since November, asserting that these attacks are aimed at vessels linked to Israel in response to the Gaza conflict. Among the targets of the attacks in the area was a Malta-flagged bulk carrier that was boarded by attackers.

The Maersk Hangzhou, a commercial ship, has fallen victim to one of the latest attacks.

Houthi boats approached the container ship at around 06:30 Yemeni time. Despite the crew's attempt to board, a distress call was issued, prompting a security team to return fire. Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier and USS Gravely destroyer, responding to the call for help, encountered gunfire.

The US helicopters sank three of the four boats, with the fourth escaping the area. No damage was reported to US personnel or equipment.

This incident marked the second attack on the Maersk Hangzhou within 24 hours, following a missile strike on Saturday. Anti-ship missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas, met with a response from destroyers.

A US Navy admiral confirmed that the missile attack constituted the first successful strike since the initiation of a global patrol on December 18.