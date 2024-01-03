Hezbollah Leader warns of 'no rules' attacks in face of Beirut attack

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that Hezbollah would fight with "no rules" if Israel decided to wage war on Lebanon.

In a one hour speech on Wednesday afternoon he emphasised the potential high cost, asserting, that “it's going to be very, very costly.”

The Hezbollah leader accused Israel of targeting mourners at Qassem Suleimani's grave, connecting it to the killing of Hamas's top leader Saleh al Arouri.

Nasrallah labeled al Arouri's death as a result of "flagrant Israeli aggression," which Israel has yet to respond to.

The leader asserted that Israel has been "weakened" and "shaken" since the conflict with Hamas, claiming that the foundation of the country has been compromised.

He described the killing of Hamas's deputy leader as a "major, dangerous crime."

Nasrallah criticised international law, using the conflict in Gaza as an example.

He argued that international law fails to provide protection and accused the United States, “Israel's ally,” of being the " one violating international law on human rights."

According to Nasrallah, Israel's deterrence capability has "collapsed" since the conflict with Hamas, leading to new fronts, including in Lebanon.

He claimed that countries are no longer "frightened," citing attacks from Yemen as an example.

Nasrallah discussed the informal alliance led by Iran, known as the axis of resistance.

He stated that the group, including the Syrian government, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other militant groups, has a "strategic vision."

The leader highlighted “the clarity of their targets and decision-making processes” within the alliance.

He concluded his speech by commemorating the fourth anniversary of Qassem Suleimani's death.

He mentioned the explosions at Suleimani's grave earlier on Wednesday, as a "targeted" attack, described by Iranian officials as a "terrorist act."

In the aftermath of Nasrallah's address, concerns about regional escalation have heightened, with several taking to social media to voice this concern.

Israel has not yet commented on the recent events, including the attack in Beirut that killed Hamas's top leader.