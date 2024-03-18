Borg reiterates call for immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza in call with US Secretary of State

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg reiterated Malta’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza in a video call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking during the the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, Borg emphasised the need to safeguard human life and ensure that humanitarian aid access remains unimpeded.

Minister Borg also urged the US to continue its efforts to convince the Israeli leadership that a ceasefire will ultimately work in Israel’s best interest to protect human life. He also underlined the important need to avoid any further escalation.

The Foreign Affairs Council meeting also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who joined the ministers remotely, Belarus, and the situation in the Middle East.

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Malta reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s Peace Formula as the sole viable avenue for re-establishing a just peace for Ukraine.

Before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Borg participated in the European Humanitarian Forum, which was hosted by the European Commission and Belgium. The Forum explored and addressed the implications of the current, most pressing humanitarian crises, including relevant interaction of humanitarian aid with other key sectors and policy areas. Minister Borg pledged Malta’s financial support on behalf of the Maltese Government. He maintained that the proliferation of neglected conflicts is a stark reminder that human suffering and destitution persist.

The minister also visited the NATO Headquarters and gave an overview of the priorities of Malta's tenure as Chair-in-office of the OSCE to NATO's North Atlantic Council. He was welcomed by NATO's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

