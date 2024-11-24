Verstappen secures historic fourth F1 drivers' title

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive World Drivers’ Championship with fifth place and 403 points in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday morning.

"What a season," Verstappen said to his team over the radio. "It was a little more difficult than last season, but we pulled through."

The Las Vegas grand prix was won by Mercedes driver George Russell, claiming his third victory in his career and crossing the line 7.3 seconds clear of teammate Lewis Hamilton who finished second ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The Formula One drivers championship is one of the two championships contested in Formula 1. The F1 driver with the most championship points at the end of the season becomes the world champion.

Verstappen, starting one place ahead of Lando Norris in fifth place on the grid, headed his title rival throughout the race as Russell took control from the start. He entered the Las Vegas GP with a 62-point lead over Norris, knowing that he would win the title if he finished ahead Norris in any position.

The 27-year-old is just the sixth driver to have won four titles, with Juan Manuel Fangio having won five titles, whilst Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have claimed seven.

With only two races left in the 2024 Formula One season, Red Bull are on course to finish third in the constructors’ championship this year, as McLaren are in first place with 608 points followed by Ferrari with 584 points.

This marks the third time in this century that a team has won a drivers’ title without winning the constructors’ championship.

“Max Verstappen you are a four-time world champion,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on radio. “That is a phenomenal, phenomenal achievement. You can be incredibly proud of yourself.”