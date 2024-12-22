Suspect in Germany Christmas market attack arraigned

On Sunday, a Saudi national was charged in Germany with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg.

Authorities identified him as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had obtained permanent residency. German have reported that he is a man with expertise in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

German authorities confirmed receiving warnings about the suspect last year but stated that he did not align with typical profiles of extremist attackers. The suspect reportedly described himself as an ex-Muslim critical of Islam and expressed support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party through numerous social media posts.

He is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, revealed that his office acted on a tip from Saudi Arabia in November 2023, prompting appropriate investigative actions. He added that the suspect had published extensive online posts, interacted with various authorities, and made insults and threats, though he had no history of violence. However, the warnings received were vague.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees also acknowledged on X that it received information about the suspect in late summer 2022.

This comes as the death toll of the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market reached five people, while more than 200 were injured.