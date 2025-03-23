Pope Francis makes first public appearance since hospitalisation

Pope Francis has made his first public appearance after being hospitalised with a lung infection on 14 February.

The 88-year-old pontiff greeted a crowd from the balcony of his room at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

The pope’s brief appearance was met with loud cheers from a crowd gathered outside the hospital.

"I thank you for your prayers," the pope briefly remarked, acknowledging the gathering. Despite his ongoing recovery from bilateral pneumonia, which has caused a temporary loss of voice, the pontiff made a point of greeting the crowd with a thumbs-up sign before silently blessing them.

Pope Francis’ recovery from the serious lung infection has been closely monitored by doctors, who confirmed that his health has stabilised.

“During the past five weeks, he presented two very critical episodes where his life was in danger,” explained Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the Pope’s treating doctors.

The Pope, who has faced several health challenges throughout his life, including the removal of part of one of his lungs at 21, was diagnosed with double pneumonia, which left him temporarily unable to speak.

Dr Alfieri further explained that “patients with double pneumonia lose their voice a little and, especially in the elderly, it will take time for your voice to return to normal.”

Cardinal Victor Fernandez later revealed that high-flow oxygen treatment has contributed to the Pope’s vocal difficulties, as it tends to dry the throat.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Pope Francis is set to return to his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse.

He is expected to rest for at least two months, as he continues to recover.

Doctors have assured that, if his recovery progresses as expected, the Pope will be able to resume his duties in the near future.

The Vatican has kept the public informed of the Pope’s condition throughout his hospital stay, releasing a photograph of him praying in the hospital chapel last week, and an audio message thanking the faithful for their prayers.