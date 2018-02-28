Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination possibly fake

A nomination made for US President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize was potentially freaudulent, according to the awarding committee.

On Tuesday, a European publication reported that the Norwegian Nobel Institute suspected the nomination on the president for the prize might be a fake one.

The Norwegian committee has filed a report with police over its concerns.

Trump was reportedly nominated for his "ideology of peace by force" by an anonymous American.

Norwegian Nobel Institute Director Olav Njølstad told Vanguard News — a publication based in Nigeria — “We never comment on valid nominations, it would be in violation of our statutes. But I can say that we have reason to believe that it is a fake nomination.”

"The case has been reported to the police and it is under investigation by Norwegian police," the director added.

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize must be submitted by 31 January each year; the winner will be announced in early October.

The process for nominating candidates is highly restricted.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to people who have made tremendous strides in various areas and dedicated their lives to bring peace to the world.

Geir Lundestad, predecessor of the present director of the Nobel Institute and former secretary of the Nobel Committee, said he wasn’t concerned about the fake nomination.

"It is not unthinkable that Trump can be nominated by valid proposers. But it must be confirmed that nominees have the opportunity to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize," Lundestad said.

The 2017 edition of the prize was won by the anti-nuclear weapons group International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.