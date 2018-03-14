Slovak prime minister offers to resign to 'solve the political crisis’

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would resign “to solve the political crisis” triggered after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak last month.

Fico offered to resign on the condition that his party be let to choose his successor.

The decision reportedly came after a meeting between Fico and Slovak President Andrej Kiska, who had previously called for a government revamp or early elections in order to ease the political tension and fix what he referred to as a "crisis of trust".

The decision was welcomed by leader of political Most-Hid, Bela Bugar, who said that the resignation would calm the situation.

So far, nobody has been charged for the murder of the 27-year-old reporter, who investigated fraud cases involving businessmen with political affiliations.