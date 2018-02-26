Slovak journalist and girlfriend murdered at home

Jan Kuciak and his partner were killed on Sunday evening, making him the second journalist to be assassinated in the EU in just five months

26 February 2018, 1:58pm
by Staff Reporter
Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak was murdered at home along with his girlfriend
Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, 27, was murdered at his home together with his girlfriend, the police in Slovakia said.

Kuciak and his partner were found dead on Sunday evening in their house, 65km east of the capital Bratislava.

The police said the killings were likely linked to Kuciak's investigative activities.

Kuciak was working for Aktuality.sk and his last story for the news website earlier this month dealt with suspected tax fraud connected to a luxury apartment complex in Bratislava. The complex prompted protests last year to demand the resignation of the home affairs minister over alleged business dealings with a property developer.

Kuciak is the second journalist after Daphne Caruana Galizia to be murdered in an EU country in almost five months.

