Slovak journalist and girlfriend murdered at home

Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, 27, was murdered at his home together with his girlfriend, the police in Slovakia said.

Kuciak and his partner were found dead on Sunday evening in their house, 65km east of the capital Bratislava.

The police said the killings were likely linked to Kuciak's investigative activities.

Kuciak was working for Aktuality.sk and his last story for the news website earlier this month dealt with suspected tax fraud connected to a luxury apartment complex in Bratislava. The complex prompted protests last year to demand the resignation of the home affairs minister over alleged business dealings with a property developer.

Kuciak is the second journalist after Daphne Caruana Galizia to be murdered in an EU country in almost five months.