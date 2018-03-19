Putin cruises to landslide victory

Vladimir Putin has been reconfirmed president of the Russian federation for the next six years after a landslide victory in which he obtained over 76% of the vote.

The widely expected victory saw Putin's popularity increase over the his last election having increased his vote share by 12%.

Shortly after the result, Putin told reporters that the Russian people had recognised ‘the achievements of the last few years’.

"The percentage that we have just seen speaks for itself. It's a mandate which Putin needs for future decisions, and he has a lot of them to make," a Putin campaign spokesperson said.

It is reported that in some areas close to the polling stations, free food and discounts to local shops were being distributed.

Opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race following an embezzlement conviction.

"Now is the season of Lent. I took it upon myself never to get angry and not to raise my voice. Oh well, I'll try again next year," Navalny tweeted.

Putin has refuted reports claiming he would be contesting the next presidential election in 2024.

"What you are saying is a bit funny. Do you think that I will stay here until I'm 100 years old? No!" he said.

Vladimir Putin ran for office against millionaire communist Pavel Grudinin, who received about 12%, Ksenia Sobchak, a former reality TV host, and veteran nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky who got less than 2% and about 6% respectively.