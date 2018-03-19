Young boy shoots sister after fight about video game controller

A 13-year-old girl from Mississippi has allegedly been shot by her 9-year-old brother over a video-game disagreement

19 March 2018, 11:09am
The boy allegedly grabbed a .25 calibre handgun and shot his sister from behind after she wouldn’t give him the controller
A 9-year-old boy from Mississippi in the US has allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old sister over a video game disagreement.

The boy is reported to have grabbed a .25 calibre handgun and shot his sister from behind after she wouldn’t give him the controller.

Officials have said that the bullet entered her brain causing the teenager to die shortly after in hospital.

How the boy got his hands on the gun is unclear at this stage, according to reports.

“I assume he's seen this on video games or TV. I don't know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can't answer that. I do know it's a tragedy," the local police said when asked if the boy knew what he was doing.

The siblings’ mother was in another room feeding other children.

It is still unclear on what convictions the boy will be charged with.

"This is all new ground for us, we've never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age nine," local sheriff Cecil Cantrell told the press.

