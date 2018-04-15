menu

Hungarians march against ‘unfair electoral system’

Opponents of re-elected Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban call for a recount of all ballots, a new election law, and independent media

15 April 2018, 9:58am
Thousands reportedly attended demonstrations in Budapest against the newly re-elected prime minister Viktor Orban
Thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest to march against the re-election of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

Orban’s right-wing Eurosceptic party, Fidesz, won two-thirds of the parliamentary seat last week, with the prime minister campaigning heavily on an anti-immigration stance.

The protesters marched under the slogan ‘we are the majority’, but the party won the election with half of the national vote – and tens of thousands of people marched in a pro-Orban demonstration just last month.

Demonstrators have demanded a recount of all the ballots, a new election law and non-partisan, independent media – as well as better cooperation among the political parties.

The protests, which remained relatively peaceful, were attended by over 10,000 people waving Hungarian and European Union flags, reports said.

“We won, that’s it,” Orban said in response to the protests against him.

