13 school children die school bus hits train in India

The school bus collided with a train while taking children to school in the morning 

26 April 2018, 8:41am

Thirteen children were killed after their school bus collided with a train in the northern India state of Uttar Pradesh, police say.

Top police officer O.P. Singh said the bus driver was also killed during the accident, which happened on Thursday morning when the children were on their way to school.

Another 12 children were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in Kushinagar.

The incident comes weeks after 24 children died when their bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh strate.

Road accidents are very common in India, often due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident and announced compensation to the families of those killed in the accident.

