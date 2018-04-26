menu

Bill Cosby convicted of aggravated sexual assault

Comedian from the 80s hit ‘The Cosby Show’ faces up to 30 years prison after being found guilty of sexual assault

26 April 2018, 8:12pm

Comedian Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison after a Pennsylvania jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

Cosby was convicted on all three counts of drugging and molesting a woman – Andrea Constand, at the time a Temple University employee he had mentored – in 2004.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts.

About 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but none have resulted in prosecution – mostly because too much time has passed for the cases to be prosecutable.

