Bill Cosby convicted of aggravated sexual assault

Comedian Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison after a Pennsylvania jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

Cosby was convicted on all three counts of drugging and molesting a woman – Andrea Constand, at the time a Temple University employee he had mentored – in 2004.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts.

About 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but none have resulted in prosecution – mostly because too much time has passed for the cases to be prosecutable.