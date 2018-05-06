Turkey threatens to retaliate over possibility of US halting weapon sales

Turkey will be ready to retaliate if the US halts weapon sales to the country, Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu’s statement comes following a proposal by US lawmakers to temporarily cut off weapon sales to Turkey.

Cavusoglu stated that this decision to halt the weapons sale would be wrong, illogical, and not fitting to the NATO alliance.

Details of a $717 billion annual defence policy were released on Friday by US lawmakers in an effort to compete with Russia, China and to restrict weapon sales to Turkey.