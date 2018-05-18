Prince Charles will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Princle Charles will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle during the royal wedding on Saturday, as her father will not be able to attend after undergoing heart surgery.

"Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," a statement from Kensington Palace read.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

The wedding ceremony, which will be broadcasted live, will begin at 12:00 BST on Saturday.

Markle said that she hoped her 73-year-old father would be given space to focus on his health, in a statement released on Thursday. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," she said.

According to reports, Markle's father was doing well but still recovering from surgery, and that his chest pains were not helped by the "emotional strain" he was experiencing. "When doctors told him he needed to have surgery, he decided he needed to heed the advice, despite the fact that he wanted to be there for Windsor and Meghan," the reporter who broke the story said.

Markle's mother will be present at the wedding after having met William and Catherine at Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Markle will have 10 bridesmaids and pageboys, but has decided against having a maid of honour in order to avoid having to choose between her friends.