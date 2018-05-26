Indiana school shooting leaves teacher, student injured

A male student opened fire at a middle school in suburban Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday morning, reportedly leaving a teacher and a fellow students.

The police, who said the suspect has been arrested, told the press that they had received a call regarding an active shooting at Noblesville West Middle School at around 9am.

The shooting comes just a week after ten people were killed after being shot at a Sante Fe, Texas high school, reigniting the debate about gun control and school safety in the United States.

US Vice-President Mike Pence, formerly an Indiana governor, said he and his wife were praying for the victims of the “terrible shooting.”

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana,” Pence tweeted, “To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”