menu

Indiana school shooting leaves teacher, student injured

Male student opens fire in suburban Indianapolis middle school

26 May 2018, 9:58am
Police at Noblesville West Middle School (Photo: Robert Scheer/IndyStar)
Police at Noblesville West Middle School (Photo: Robert Scheer/IndyStar)

A male student opened fire at a middle school in suburban Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday morning, reportedly leaving a teacher and a fellow students.

The police, who said the suspect has been arrested, told the press that they had received a call regarding an active shooting at Noblesville West Middle School at around 9am.

The shooting comes just a week after ten people were killed after being shot at a Sante Fe, Texas high school, reigniting the debate about gun control and school safety in the United States.

US Vice-President Mike Pence, formerly an Indiana governor, said he and his wife were praying for the victims of the “terrible shooting.”

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana,” Pence tweeted, “To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

More in World
Indiana school shooting leaves teacher, student injured
World

Indiana school shooting leaves teacher, student injured
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in New York
World

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in New York
Mississauga explosion: 15 people injured in restaurant bomb attack
World

Mississauga explosion: 15 people injured in restaurant bomb attack
Trump pulls out of North Korea summit
World

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe