NHS funded ‘internet addiction centre’ to start in the next couple of weeks

The west-London hospital will be the first of its kind in the UK, as it aims to crack-down on gaming addiction 

23 June 2018, 6:00pm
The new program will look to treat gaming addiction but other internet related addictions could be treated in the near future
A west-London hospital funded by the NHS will be looking to tackle gaming addiction through specialised care that includes treatment, research and advice to families. 

The current program will be aimed at gaming-addiction, but other internet based addictions could be treated in the near future as well, a spokesperson said. 

“Gaming disorder is finally getting the attention it deserves,” psychiatrist and clinic founder Henrietta Bowden-Jones said. 

Bowden-Jones played down any alarm for gaming addiction by stating that it is unlikely "to witness an epidemic of young players with an addiction to gaming, but for the ones who do struggle, the centre for internet disorders will be a life-changer."

The news comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorised gaming disorders as addictions, claiming that such an addiction takes priority over life interests. 

"Studies suggest that gaming disorder affects only a small proportion of people who engage in digital or video-gaming activities,” the WHO said.

