Updated | UK Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns, to be replaced by Dominic Raab

UK Housing minister Dominic Raab will be replacing David Davis as the UK's Brexit minister following his resignation yesterday, the UK government has said.

In a statement, Downing Street said: "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. "This follows the departure from Government of the Rt Hon David Davis MP."

Davis wrote the Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday, informing her of his decision to resign, citing concerns with the direction being taken by the UK over Brexit.

In his resignation letter, David criticized the PM’s Brexit plan, saying it would leave Parliament with “at best a weak negotiating position’.

Davis has told friends he cannot live with the soft Brexit stance agreed between ministers on Friday, which proposes a “UK-EU free trade area”, governed by a “common rule book”.

Replying to his resignation, May said she did not agree but thanked him for his work.

She said she was "sorry" he was leaving but would "like to thank you warmly for everything you have done... to shape our departure from the EU".

Davis’ resignation was swiftly followed by that of fellow Department for Exiting the EU ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman. This will force Theresa May to reshuffle her government while trying to convince backbenchers to support her plan.

In his letter, Davis told May that "the current trend of policy and tactics" was making it "look less and less likely" that the UK would leave the customs union and single market.

He said he was "unpersuaded" that the government's negotiating approach "will not just lead to further demands for concessions" from Brussels.

Davis is said to have been “livid” about hostile briefing from senior figures in Downing Street about how Brexiters would be treated at Chequers – including suggestions they would be given the number of a local taxi firm if they chose to resign.

David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows @Theresa_May has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit.



With her Government in chaos, if she clings on, it's clear she's more interested in hanging on for her own sake than serving the people of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 8, 2018

May will now have to confront furious pro-Brexit MPs in parliament on Monday, knowing she has lost the backing of one of the leavers’ champions in government.

Conservative MP Peter Bone hailed Davis' resignation as a "principled and brave decision", adding: "The PM's proposals for a Brexit in name only are not acceptable."

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: "This is absolute chaos and Theresa May has no authority left," while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said May was "incapable of delivering Brexit".