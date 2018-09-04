Communications with Libya are sundered, telecommunication companies deny involvement

A spokesman for the International Telecommunications Company in Tripoli said that Facebook has gone down due to malfunctions of the international provider.

Officials at the Libya Telecom and Technology (LTT) retorted that Facebook wasn't blocked but encountered a technical error. They said that they are liasing with the international provider to solve the issue.

Libyan Mail, Telecom and IT Holding Company said that poor internet services are exacerbated by the security status in Tripoli since engineers face difficulties, including gunfire, when trying to reach the locations of damaged cables and antennae which are, after all, caused by the very same security issue.

There have been power outages all across Libya, they said. The company added in a statement on Monday that engineers are working tirelessly to reach the power stations to provide them with necessary fuel and to reactivate them.

In reply, The Democracy and Human Rights Foundation condemned the policies being implemented by the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) and called upon the world to stand by the Libyan people.

“Blocking Facebook and imposing other fascist measures by the GNA is an affront to freedom, democracy, and human rights,” it remarked.

Libyans were taken by surprise as internet services slowed down considerably before Facebook had gone down completely.



All telecommunication companies in Libya denydeny such interference.