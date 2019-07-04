Libya detention centre airstrike: Carmelo Abela condemns attack, calls for investigation

Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela has condemned the airstrike on Tajoura in Libya, specifically targeting a migrant detention centre, and called for an investigation into the attack to hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We are shocked to hear about the airstrikes on Tajoura, specifically on a migrant detention centre, that left 40 fatalities in its wake and countless injured. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and friends of the victims who have tragically lost their lives in this incident," the minister said in a statement.

Abela added that this insensitive attack was a stark reminder of the humanitarian situation in Libya and the need for concrete action to prevent this from deteriorating further. "It remains imperative that migrants at risk on the frontline and in dangerous areas are swiftly transferred to safe places under the supervision and protection of the United Nations," he said.

Abela condemned violence perpetrated against civilians, migrants and refugees and highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Libya, preventing parties on the ground for engendering further violence.



"In tandem with the statement issued by the High Representative Federica Mogherini and European Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Dimitris Avramopoulos, we call on the United Nations to carry an immediate investigation to ensure that those responsible for this blatant violation of human rights are held accountable for their actions," Abela said.