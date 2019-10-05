menu

Iraq anti-government protests leave over 60 dead

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi appealed for calm, saying protestors had “legitimate demands"

5 October 2019, 9:05am
Photo: @iraqvoice3
At least 60 people have been killed in anti-government protests in Iraq this week, some 30 dying in the last 24 hours. The death toll is climbing every day as clashed between the police and protestors continue.

Representatives of the Iraqi military said “unidientified snipers” had killed 4 people in Baghdad, including two police officers.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi appealed for calm, saying protestors had “legitimate demands,” after the protests erupted over the country’s high youth unemployment rate, chronic corruption and public services shortcomings. Mahdi warned that there was no magic solution to the country’s problems

According to Reuters, security forces were seen firing live rounds at protesters trying to reach Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad - where much of the unrest has been focused.

Protestors had been hit in the head and stomach with gunshots.

