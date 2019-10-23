39 people found dead in lorry container in Essex

The bodies of 39 as-yet-unidentified individuals have been discovered in a container in Essex at Waterglade Industrial Park on Wednesday morning.

The lorry driver who was carrying the container, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Essex police confirmed that the vehicle had travelled all the way from Bulgaria and entered the UK bia Holyhead, Anglesey, on Saturday.

38 adults and one teenager have been found dead. There were no survivors in the container.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said identifying the victims "remains our number one priority".

She appealed for anyone with information about the route the lorry may have taken, or anyone who had seen the vehicle to get in touch.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday morning that he was "appalled by this tragic incident".

He said: "I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives and their loved ones.”