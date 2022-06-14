[WATCH] Minister does not exclude Eurovision song in Maltese

Since Malta’s return to the Eurovision circuit in 1991, all songs have been performed in English with the one-off word in Maltese, or even in Destiny’s case, French.

Every year, the debate rekindles as to whether the song should be in Maltese just like the first attempts in the 1970s.

After all, most other countries sing in the mother-tongue, or even in little-known regional dialects.

Will Malta send a Maltese song to the Eurovision?

The debate remains open but Culture Minister Owen Bonnici does not exclude the use of the Maltese language in the Eurovision song context.

“We have to see which cultural aspects make us stand out and celebrate them in today’s circumstances,” Bonnici said on TVM News Plus’ Xtra on Monday.

He said that one of the government’s successes in the cultural field was the ability to bring together the different audiences in the performing arts by marrying popular culture with the classic arts.

“I believe we Maltese have a creativity gene in us and on a per capita basis we have wide-ranging talent,” Bonnici said.

Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott said more had to be done to support the cultural scene and artists. “You cannot have a minister – your predecessor – who sees artists as amateurs.”

Carabott also raised questions as to what happened to the long-promised carnival village, which has yet to materialise.

He said the Opposition values the artistic community and will continue proposing measures to support the cultural industry.