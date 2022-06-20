PN’s ping-pong on embryo genetic testing: Opposition wants PGT only in exceptional cases

The Nationalist Party agrees with genetic testing of embryos but only in exceptional circumstances where disorders cannot be identified through egg testing, Stephen Spiteri has said.

His comments on TVM News Plus’s Xtra on Monday night provide a new twist to the PN’s convoluted position on pre-implantation genetic testing of embryos being proposed by the government as part of changes to the in-vitro fertilisation law.

Spiteri’s latest comment contrasts with his own statement in parliament a fortnight ago when he said PGT went against the embryo’s right to life and government’s proposal created an “ambiguous situation” for the Opposition.

But his comment is also a step back from Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s statement in parliament last week when he announced his party will support the introduction of PGT but urged government to make polar body testing (PBT) on female oocytes an option for those with a moral objection to PGT. Grech did not mention exceptions.

On Xtra, Spiteri reiterated that PGT was an invasive procedure that could put the viability of the embryo at risk. “We don’t agree with embryo testing unless it is required because testing the eggs before fertilisation will not give an adequate diagnosis,” he said.

Spiteri noted that egg testing could identify the risk of hereditary disease in eight of the nine conditions listed in the protocol tabled in parliament by the government. He added that egg testing could also identify the risk of inheriting Huntington’s Disease if this is from the mother’s side but is not a viable option if the risk is from the father’s side.

“In these exceptional cases, we agree that embryo testing is a necessity,” Spiteri said.

The government proposal makes provisions for egg testing but introduces PGT, which is considered more accurate and all-encompassing in identifying serious genetic conditions that can be passed on to the prospective child.

Government is also proposing giving the Embryo Protection Authority more leeway to change its protocols, necessitating only approval by parliament’s health committee.

However, Spiteri said the Opposition will be pushing forward an amendment to have changes in the protocol passed by legal notice, given the sensitive issues involved, so that MPs will be able to debate the changes.