[WATCH] The Maltese festa dissected on Xtra Sajf

Malta’s traditional feasts were not immune to the negative impact of a two-year shutdown on social life caused by the pandemic.

Some feasts lost volunteers, who found other things to do with their free time, but the more intrepid organisers adapted and used the shutdown to ensure that their feast could return with a bang.

This was the sentiment expressed by historian Mario Coleiro and pyrotechnic licensee Godfrey Farrugia during the discussion programme Xtra Sajf, broadcast on TVM News Plus on Monday.

They argued that feasts with organisational committees that kept enthusiasts and volunteers involved remotely during the pandemic found no problem to hit the ground running this year when all restrictions were lifted.

Hosted by Kurt Sansone, the discussion revolved around the challenges and evolution of the traditional Maltese feast with all it entails, from band clubs to fireworks, to street decorations and the synergy between the profane and the sacred aspects of the feast.