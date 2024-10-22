Villa Rosa: Planning Authority copied developer’s objectives onto local plan review, environmentalist says

The Executive President of Din l-Art Ħelwa accused the Planning Authority (PA) of compromising its independence by directly copying objectives from a developer’s architect into the official review of the Villa Rosa local plan.

"Instead of conducting a thorough review, the PA has simply copied and pasted the objectives set by the developer’s architect for this project," Patrick Calleja said on TVM's Xtra on Monday night.

The environmentalist highlighted how this practice undermines the purpose of local planning regulations, which are meant to ensure independent oversight and protect community interests.

He further emphasised that, in this case, “the government is bending local plans to fit the developer’s agenda.” To bolster his argument, Calleja referenced the swimming pool controversy in Gozo, highlighting “similar issues where local plans were seemingly adjusted to accommodate developers.”

This accusation aligns with broader criticisms surrounding the Villa Rosa project, where changes to local plans have sparked outrage over the potential environmental impact on St. Julian’s and the broader area. Environmentalists argue that the PA is prioritising developers over residents, eroding public trust in the planning process.

Calleja alleged that developers are now dictating government actions. He concluded by stating that the true opposition to such projects no longer comes from political parties, but from NGOs like Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti, and various residential groups. "

Planning minister, Clint Camilleri, pushed back strongly against these claims.

"It’s absolutely not true that anything was copy and paste," the Camilleri stated.

He insisted that the review was conducted by competent professionals addressing numerous issues within this partial local plan revision.

The minister also clarified that the review of ODZ settlements had no connection to the swimming pool projects in Gozo mentioned by the environmentalist.

Camilleri spoke of the importance of revisiting local plans comprehensively but acknowledged that such processes take time. "I think it’s time we actively address local plans more comprehensively... but it’s not a process that will take a few months or a year."

In defending the PA's independence, Camilleri added, "If anything, the PA is independent. As politicians, we face a lot of criticism from people who don’t get the permits they want, or when the process doesn’t go in their favour."