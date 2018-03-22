PL MP admits magisterial inquiries take too long

It is not a good thing that magisterial inquiries take as long as they do, Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis said this evening.

Responding to a question by Saviour Balzan during Xtra on TVM, Zammit Lewis admitted that lengthy magisterial inquiries are an issue. “It’s not good that they take so long. But I believe in the judiciary.”

The subject arose in the context of the arrest of Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hasheminejad on Tuesday – as the bank is subject to a number of magisterial inquiries.

But Zammit Lewis said that the way the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is handling the Pilatus issue is an example of the rule of law at work.

The MFSA did not exclude revoking the license of Pilatus bank following the arrest of Hasheminejad by the United States, Zammit Lewis said, adding that allowing institutions to work shows the proper functioning of the rule of law.

“I would worry if the government interfered with the MFSA. Instead, it is allowing it to do its job.”

The Pilatus bank issue, he said, was a story which was “mentioned by a blogger, and kept going,” explaining that there are at least four pending inquiries which are examining the bank’s transactions.

Zammit Lewis went on to cite the case of Nemea Bank, which had its licence revoked following a request to the European Central Bank. The revocation of licences, he said, happens in this manner, and not by “Delia shouting in front of the law courts.”

To this, PN general council president Kristy Debono said that the matter is about safeguarding the country’s reputation. “We always agreed with Labour when it was in Opposition on the financial sector. The economy depends on this sector, and we always had a solid legal foundation.”

Phoning in during the show, Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) Secretary General Ralph Cassar said that there were investigations ongoing in the USA while the MFSA was doing its due diligence, and was apparently satisfied with what it found since it issued the licence. “The MFSA has a lot to explain. Drastic action should have happened long ago,”

“In the US, there were serious questions about who was chief of the company. So is the necessary surveillance being carried out?”

Cassar pointed out that there are “two contrasting stories.” While the US has arrested the chief of the company, Malta is carrying on as if nothing is wrong, he said. “I’m merely asking for an explanation. It is a pertinent question and the MFSA needs to clarify things.

Zammit Lewis said that Cassar is not correct, adding that the supervisory council is the same as it was under the Nationalist administration. “Cassar is an example of a person who was never in a position to take decisions,” he said.

“It is incorrect to blame an authority which always functioned correctly just because it gave a licence to a bank which was not mentioned,” he said, referring to the fact that US investigations into Hasheminejad did not in fact mention Pilatus Bank.

“In a few hours, action was taken against the person, and not the bank. Should our authorities be punished because it gave licence to a bank which was not even mentioned?” Zammit Lewis asked, adding that the police commissioner, despite not being involved, said that he contacted the American authorities in order to provide assistance. “Nobody is perfect, but the institutions work, and make timely decisions.”

Foreigners

Asked by Balzan why the Opposition leader often warns against foreigners when they are clearly needed in the country, Debono insisted that Delia is “not racist” and “doesn’t have any issues with foreigners.”

Debono said that Delia is concerned with criminality – and insisted that he does not connect this issue with foreigners.

But Zammit Lewis replied by saying that the Opposition leader does not speak in the same way that Debono does.

“Delia explicitly says he is worried about foreigners, but does not provide any solutions,” he said, adding that the growing economy does create certain problems, but that the vast majority of foreigners are serving it, and they are therefore needed.

“Malta is a cosmopolitan country now, and we need to give foreigners the same rights. Delia worries me when he speaks this way, because it is something we need to face together.”

Abortion

Following a clip of last Sunday’s speech by Adrian Delia in which he addressed the topic of protection of the embryo, Debono said that concerns arise due to the fact that the current government is not providing due protection to the unborn.

Debono mentioned a video clip, which was published by the PN media this week, in which Helena Dalli appears to be “boasting” about “deceiving the public” in order for a law to be passed – implying that the government is using such deception to give way for abortion. “If the prime minister is really against abortion, why doesn’t he show this in writing?”

“The government should remove all loopholes in the law that could allow for abortion.”

To this, Zammit Lewis said that the criminal code already provides such protection.

“You are confused because Edwin Vassallo voted against the bill, and you’re trying to find a compromise,” he told Debono. “There are no loopholes. Abortion is illegal in our country, and we have a policy against it.”