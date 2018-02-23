5 interesting lottery facts you didn’t know
With the EuroMillions jackpot having reached no less than €174,000,000, it’s time to get into the lottery spirit, wouldn’t you agree?
1. Do you know where the word ‘lottery’ comes from? Well, it’s a multi-cultural mashup! Since evolving into its modern form, in Belgium and the Netherlands, the English word ‘lottery’, actually originates from the Dutch word ‘lot’, meaning ‘fate’ and the Italian word ‘lotto’.
2. Lotteries are much older than you think! Though it’s almost impossible to definitively say when lotteries started, it is believed that the earliest forms can be traced as far back as 100BC, in the Han Dynasty in China and in Ancient Rome, meaning that lotteries have been around for at least 2,000 years!
3. There are lottery speed cameras in Sweden. Yes, you heard correctly. The speed camera photographs license plates of drivers abiding by the limit, as well as those who are going a little faster. Those who are obeying the law have their license plates pulled (in a lottery) and receive a portion of the money collected from those who are speeding. Let’s get moving to Sweden ladies and gentlemen!
4. Did you know that in order to claim lottery winnings in Canada, you are required to do a math problem?
5. Did you know that the average lottery winner buys 4.5 brand new cars, either for themselves or for their friends and family, while 10% buy more than ten. Crazy, right?
5.5. BONUS FACT: Did you know that your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160! With these odds, there’s no wonder why people from all over the world want to take part.
