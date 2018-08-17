Play EuroMillions from Malta: It’s a €99,000,000 rollover!

It's massive. Are you looking to live the high life? You could be...

17 August 2018, 1:44pm
Do you want a shot at living the high life?
Tonight’s EuroMillions rollover sees the jackpot reach a staggering €99,000,000 and we’re hoping the next big winner will be found in Malta. So, do you have the numbers that will unlock this incredible cash windfall?

The EuroMillions has previously only been available to a select group of European countries, however the phenomenon of lotto betting has revolutionised the industry, and now, thanks to Jackpot.com’s betting platform, Malta can finally join the fun.

Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting and to give you peace of mind. And, should you need help along the way, their knowledgeable customer experience team are always happy to help.

Picking your numbers is quick and easy. Simply create an account at Jackpot.com, then select the EuroMillions lottery and choose five main numbers between 1-50 plus two Lucky Stars from 1-10.

After you place your bet, cross your fingers and wait for the draw, which takes place tonight in Paris at 9pm.

Check out Jackpot.com for your chance to win the biggest jackpots from Malta, and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest draw results, exciting news and exclusive deals throughout the year.

They say that the distance between dreams and reality is action, so make sure you’re part of the €99,000,000 draw when you choose your numbers today.

Have fun and good luck!

Sponsored by Jackpot.com
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
