MFA submits bid to host European football Under-19 championship in 2024

The Malta Football Association has submitted its bid to host the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in 2023/24.

The announcement was made as the MFA launched its first ever strategy, aimed raising the sport’s standard in the country.

The strategic plan aims to address the technical and infrastructural development of the game, as well as the growth and sustainability of local football clubs.

Furthermore, it aims to improve good governance in football by strengthening the compliance and integrity aspects of it, as well as strengthening protection through a legal framework.

The plan is based on the ratification by the Association’s Executive Committee of the document ‘Vision 2027’ as presented by MFA President Bjorn Vassallo in 2019.

“The vision of the MFA is to further strengthen its investment to build a stronger foundation, prioritising long-term development and the sustainability of Maltese football across all levels, from community, grassroots, amateurs, women and youths all the way to the elite, clubs and national team selections,” Vassallo said.

By 2024 the MFA hopes to make investments which will enhance the technical set-up to develop a unified philosophy for the national teams. In addition, the Malta FA has already submitted a bid to organise the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in 2023/24.

Vassallo said the actions and projects proposed in this comprehensive strategic plan are “ambitious but realistic and achievable”.

The association will also be looking to create a commercially sustainable setup “by pursuing new opportunities and consolidating existing concepts such as sports tourism and esports.”