Nerazzurri face their next challenge against Atalanta

Inter Milan have grown in leaps and bounds and have made another significant step towards potentially winning the Seria A title this year.

Nerazzurri enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Parma at Ennio Tardini on Thurday night, with Alexis Sanchez scoring twice. Inter moved on to gain six points above the second-place AC Milan, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese the day before.

Milan's next opponent will undoubtedly bring on somewhat greater challenges however, as they welcome Atalanta on Monday night. This is the derby match of Game week 26 and Atalanta are sitting high and happy in fourth place, with a total of 49 points; ten behind Inter Milan.

They are, without a shadow of a doubt, hoping to earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season, which means that every single game holds water for the team. Overall, La Dea is looking good on the pitch, with four wins and a single defeat under his belt, in terms of the last five appearances. There was, however, a significant loss to Real Madrid, which was caused by unfortunate events and an early red card.

Arguably, as expected, Milan were labeled as the warm favourite going into the encounter as Antonio Conte’s team performed rather well against Parma. The three points from their victory were secured due to superb assists by Romelu Lukaku and scored by Alexis Sanchez. The dynamic duo is expected to start the game against Atalanta, too.

That being said, Atalanta have also had an impressive streak, collecting 13 out of a possible 15 points from their five last appearances. Colombian duo Muriel and Zapata scored a total of 24 goals thus far and will definitely present a threat to Inter's back line.

If we’re being honest, both teams have great attacking potential, so it is somewhat challenging to imagine that this match will end without some jaw-dropping moments.

